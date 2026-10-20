UAE Deputy PM Al Nahyan arrives in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in Mumbai on Monday evening on a two-day visit that is expected to focus on further enhancing bilateral ties in key areas of trade, energy and defence.
Al Nahyan, who is also the UAE's foreign minister, will hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.
The two foreign ministers are also expected to deliberate on the overall situation in West Asia, including the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The leader of the influential Gulf nation was received at the airport by Maharashtra's Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.
"This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.
Jaiswal said on Friday that the two sides will assess and take forward initiatives in the areas of energy, trade and investments, fintech, defence and connectivity.