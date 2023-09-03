U-WIN portal to e-register routine immunisations

NEW DELHI: The government is set to launch the ‘U-WIN’ portal, designed on the lines of COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN, for maintaining an electronic registry of routine immunisations.

The U-WIN programme has been designed to digitise the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and it is presently being run in a pilot mode in two districts of each state/UT.

The platform will be used to register and vaccinate every pregnant woman, record her delivery outcome, register newborn delivery, administer birth doses and all vaccination events thereafter.