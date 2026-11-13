Two traders from Tamil Nadu arrested in Sabarimala ghee supply scam

The arrested have been identified as Venkateswaran and Kumaran, both wholesale ghee traders from Oddanchatram in Tamil Nadu. Their arrest was recorded on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), the two traders allegedly purchased ghee that had been diverted by contractor S S Binu, who was entrusted with transporting Milma ghee from the dairy to the Sabarimala shrine under a contract with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Milma, a brand under the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), was awarded a contract to supply ghee during the previous Sabarimala season.

Instead of delivering the ghee to the hill shrine, Binu allegedly diverted the stock to the two traders in Oddanchatram and sold it to them for around Rs 50 lakh, officials said.