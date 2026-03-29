Two sisters among victims in Goa sex scandal: Police

So far, four females, including the girlfriend of 20-year-old accused Soham Naik, have filed police complaints against him, they said.

The police's Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has received statements from four females -- two of them minors -- who claimed that they were sexually exploited by Naik, son of a councillor from Curchorem Municipal Council in Goa's Kushavati district, as per officials.