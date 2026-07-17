Two school students among three killed as train hits pool car at level crossing in Bengal

"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," he said.

The injured were initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for treatment, he said.

A 10-member team went to the place to investigate the cause of the accident, the ER official told PTI.

The team will investigate why the level crossing gate was open when a train was approaching, he said.

The level crossing gate was reported to be open when the accident occurred.

Train services in the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Eastern Railway's Howrah division were affected following the accident, he said.