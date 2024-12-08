Begin typing your search...

    Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J and K's Udhampur

    The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 Dec 2024 8:21 AM IST
    Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J and Ks Udhampur
    X

    Representative Image (PTI)

    JAMMU: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident.

    The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said.

    They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

    Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.

    Police DeathUdhampurJammu and Kashmir
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick