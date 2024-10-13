Two notorious criminals escape from Haridwar jail, 6 prison personnel suspended

HARIDWAR: Two dreaded criminals including a murder convict escaped from Haridwar district jail, officials said on Saturday.

Six jail personnel including the jailer were suspended with immediate effect for their negligence following the incident and a detailed inquiry has been ordered into it.

The incident took place on Friday night when a ‘Ramleela’ was being staged at the jail, they said.

According to officials, Pankaj and Rajkumar escaped the premises using a ladder that was brought for construction purposes.

A search has been launched to nab the duo, the officials said.

Those suspended include Superintendent in Charge/Jailer Pyare Lal Arya, Deputy Jailer Kunwar Pal Singh Day Head Warder Premshankar Yadav, Head warder incharge Vijay Pal Singh, Badirakshak In Charge Construction Site Ompal Singh and Head Warder incharge gatekeeper Nilesh Kumar. They were suspended for negligence towards duty, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions for a detailed investigation of the incident after which further action will be taken.

The Deputy Inspector General of Prisons will investigate it and submit a report, officials in Dehradun said.

They said that Pankaj hailing from Roorkee in Haridwar was serving a life sentence for a murder while an undertrial prisoner, Rajkumar was from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Doval and District Magistrate Kamendra Singh visited the jail to conduct an inspection, they said.

A forensic team and a dog squad were also called on the spot to inspect the scene and collect clues, they added.