Two more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House.



Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House.

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.