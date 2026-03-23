Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz

LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, sailing close to each other, on Monday afternoon, were near the waters between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands -- possibly to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before they cross the Strait.

The two ships were among the 22 Indian flagged vessels that were stranded in the Persian Gulf after the war in the Middle East nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

Ship tracking data showed the two ships could cross the strait sometime on Monday before heading to Indian ports.