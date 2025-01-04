Two migrant workers die due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

PATIALA: Two migrant workers died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning here.

Their bodies were brought for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital Rajpura, officials said on Saturday.

Senior Medical Officer Sonia Jangwal said the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

A relative of the deceased youths said the duo had lit up an 'angeethi' (brazier) in the room where they lived as the weather was extremely cold on Thursday, the doctor said.

However, they locked the room with no opening for fresh air supply. The room was small and it is suspected that they died after inhaling carbon monoxide.

On Friday morning, when they didn't come out of the room, the other workers in the house went to check on them.

Both were workers in a factory in the Ghanaur area.