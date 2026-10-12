Two merchant vessels with 22 Indians attacked in Strait of Hormuz

First ship, MT Peteo Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone on Sunday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on October 11. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing," it said.

"MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe," it said.