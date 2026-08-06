Two members of Tamil Nadu-based gang targeting parked cars in Delhi arrested

Gunasekar, 42, and Gokul M, 27, both residents of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, were arrested on Wednesday after police laid a trap in the Kamla Nagar area following a tip-off.

According to the police, the gang specialised in breaking the window glass of cars parked on roadsides and stealing laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets left inside the vehicles.

"They allegedly avoided carrying mobile phones to prevent their movements and communications from being tracked. Four laptops, three laptop chargers and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused. The recoveries are linked to four theft cases registered in Roop Nagar, Ashok Vihar and Govind Puri police stations," a senior police officer said.