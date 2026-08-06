Two members of Tamil Nadu-based gang targeting parked cars in Delhi arrested

NEW DELHI: A Tamil Nadu-based interstate gang that allegedly travelled to Delhi by train to target parked vehicles and steal valuables before returning home was busted with the arrest of two of its members, Delhi Police said on Thursday.
Gunasekar, 42, and Gokul M, 27, both residents of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, were arrested on Wednesday after police laid a trap in the Kamla Nagar area following a tip-off.
According to the police, the gang specialised in breaking the window glass of cars parked on roadsides and stealing laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets left inside the vehicles.
"They allegedly avoided carrying mobile phones to prevent their movements and communications from being tracked. Four laptops, three laptop chargers and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused. The recoveries are linked to four theft cases registered in Roop Nagar, Ashok Vihar and Govind Puri police stations," a senior police officer said.
The investigation began after an advocate reported that his Apple iPad and other valuables were stolen from his car parked near a bank branch in Kamla Nagar on July 9.
The police analysed CCTV footage, traced the escape route of suspects and used the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify three gang members as residents of Tiruchirappalli, the officer said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the gang was allegedly led by Deepak alias Kartik. They would travel to Delhi by train, commit multiple thefts during the day and return to Tamil Nadu after disposing of the stolen property, police said.
Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining gang members and recover more stolen articles, they added.