Two labourers injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes at iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh

NARAYANPUR: Two labourers were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The blast occurred around 10.45 am in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under the Chhote Dongar police station limits, around 350 km from the capital, Raipur, an official said.

He said that two labourers inadvertently came in contact with the IED, triggering the explosion.

The official said the injured men, Dilip Kumar Baghel and Harendra Nag, were taken to a hospital in Chhote Dongar and later shifted to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

A search operation has been launched in the area, he said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

On February 5 this year, a labourer was injured in a similar blast at Aamdai Ghati mine, while two were killed in an explosion in November 2023.