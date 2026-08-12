Two killed, six injured in fire at multi-storey building in Mumbai

The blaze erupted in two flats on the 11th floor of Shanta Bhavan building at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The fire spread to electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit and other household articles in an area of around 4,000 square feet in the two houses, the officials said.

Eight persons, including two fire personnel, were injured and rushed to two hospitals.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child, identified as Abir, and a woman, Ankita (23), were declared brought dead at the Nanavati Hospital, a civic official said.

Four other injured persons were also treated at the hospital, and two were later discharged. The condition of two others was reported to be stable.

The two injured fire personnel -- Manoj Sonavane (30) and Shivam Dwivedi (29) -- were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital for treatment and were later discharged, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after the incident, and the blaze was extinguished by 1 am on Wednesday, they said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, they added.