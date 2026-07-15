Two killed in fire sparked by charging EV at Noida building, landlord arrested

The fire was later brought under control and around 50 tenants, residing in the building in Mamura village in Sector 66, were evacuated safely, officials said.

Police said two residents -- a man and a woman -- who were rushed to the hospital were declared dead by doctors.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Mishra, the ground-plus-four building had around 10 to 12 rooms on each floor that were being used as residential flats.

The landlord has been arrested.