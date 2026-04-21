Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Palghar

The tragedy comes close on the heels of the blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 23 lives and left many injured on Sunday.

The explosion occurred around 12 pm at a makeshift firecracker manufacturing unit operating out of a tin shed in an old farmhouse in Konsai village of Wada taluka, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

As many as 35 workers, mostly women, were engaged in manufacturing "twine bombs" (thread-bound crackers) at the time, he said.