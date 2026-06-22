Two killed, 16 injured in APSRTC bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa dist

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am near Udumuvaripalli village when the bus, travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Around six seats on the right side of the bus were damaged in the impact, resulting in casualties and injuries, police said.

"Two persons lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ultra Deluxe bus was involved in a collision with a loaded lorry in Kadapa district," the official told PTI, adding that the lorry driver was also injured and shifted to hospital.