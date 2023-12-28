Two injured in cylinder blast in MP's Khandwa

KHANDWA: At least two persons were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a house reportedly after a cylinder explosion in the Ghaspura area of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district in the late hours of Wednesday night, police said.

Police along with the fire tenders team were present at the spot.

"Some gas cylinders exploded, which led to the fire. Two persons have been injured in the incident. Police and the local administration have cordoned off the site of the incident at the very moment," ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said.

He said that people from nearby houses had to be evacuated as a precaution and the situation has been brought under control now.

"The fire spread to one residential building where the gas cylinder was kept. It seems it has not spread to other places. Around 15 fire tenders were called to douse the flames," he added.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire incident.