Two held for trying to 'bribe' Odisha Cong MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha polls: Party sources

Eight MLAs, along with some other Odisha Congress unit office bearers are camping in a resort.

They have been flown to Bengaluru with apprehensions of horse trading during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of ruling BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate.

According to the Congress sources, two persons were apprehended at a private resort for attempting to buy over Orissa Congress MLAs.

"Two people have been arrested. One of the accused has been named as Suresh. Hunt is on for the third accused, who is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate," a source told PTI.