Two deaths in separate elephant attack instances at Kerala temples

In the first instance, a captive elephant brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly near Kochi turned violent and killed the driver of the lorry in which it was transported and seriously injured its primary mahout, an officer of Angamaly police station said.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels also showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the temple.

It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area.

Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian.