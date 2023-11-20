Two-day Punjab Assembly session on Nov 28-29

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday approved summoning of the fifth session of 16th Vidhan Sabha on November 28-29.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The session will start with obituary references on November 28 and the business for the two days assembly session will be decided by the business advisory committee shortly.

The Cabinet also gave nod for creation and filling of nine posts of technical cadre through direct recruitment in Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala. These posts include one post of assistant manager, two posts of programmer, two posts of technical assistant and that of clerk-cum-data entry operator.

The university was set up with an aim to upscale the standard of sports through focus on education, training and courses in the field of sports. These posts will help streamlining the work of the university and will facilitate the students in getting their routine work done.

The Cabinet also gave approval to Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state. The main objective to enact the Bill is to ensure hindrance-free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

Besides, the bill will ensure a fair and transparent mechanism for redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water.