Two courts in UP get bomb threats via email, nothing suspicious found

Police said the district judge in Lucknow received the threat around 1 pm, following which an intensive check was launched that continued for nearly three to four hours.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Wazeerganj police station, Rajesh Tripathi, told PTI, "On Tuesday afternoon, the district judge received a bomb threat via an email. Upon receiving information, intensive checking of the court premises was initiated."

Different areas of the court, including the spot where two-wheelers are parked was scanned by the personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The civil court complex in Agra also received a similar bomb threat in the afternoon, officials said.

Judicial work was temporarily halted, but it resumed after nothing suspicious was found, police said.