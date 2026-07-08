Twist in Pune realtor murder: Cops probe if victim's fiancée married her lover secretly

Investigators are examining digital evidence recovered from the accused, including mobile phone data and chat records, as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal's murder.

According to the police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship. Investigators claim the duo had planned the murder meticulously and rehearsed the act before allegedly executing it.

The death of Agarwal at the Lohagad Fort was initially registered as an accidental fall after Goyal told the investigators that he slipped into a deep gorge while taking photographs. However, an extensive police investigation quickly uncovered a pre-planned murder plot by Goyal and Chaudhary. Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.