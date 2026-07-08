Twist in Pune realtor murder: Cops probe if victim's fiancée married her lover secretly

PUNE: In a fresh twist to the investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, police are currently trying to find out whether his fiancée Siya Goyal married her lover secretly months before allegedly pushing the victim to his death, officials said.
Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18, in which he died. "Analysis of some chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed murmurs also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered," a senior official from the Pune Rural Police said.
Investigators are examining digital evidence recovered from the accused, including mobile phone data and chat records, as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal's murder.
According to the police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship. Investigators claim the duo had planned the murder meticulously and rehearsed the act before allegedly executing it.
The death of Agarwal at the Lohagad Fort was initially registered as an accidental fall after Goyal told the investigators that he slipped into a deep gorge while taking photographs. However, an extensive police investigation quickly uncovered a pre-planned murder plot by Goyal and Chaudhary. Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.