Twisha Sharma death case: MP HC quashes anticipatory bail of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh

Giribala Singh's sister Rajbala Singh Bhadoriya and Yashveer JK are senior doctors in Bhopal and were allegedly present at the time of the first autopsy. The mystery revolving around Twisha's death, the possible involvement of the influential accused and non-cooperation shown during probe indicate the matter is at the initial stage; therefore, custodial interrogation of the respondent may be required, the prosecuting agency said.The Advocate General submitted that from the query report submitted by the AIIMS, it is clear that the injuries suffered by the deceased cannot be caused while taking out the body from the ligature.