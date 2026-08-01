Twice blessed: Twin priests officiate as twin brothers marry twin sisters

As the wedding ceremony began at the Changanassery Metropolitan Church on Thursday (July 30), Akhil K Thomas held the hand of Magi Mary Thomas, while his twin brother, Nikhil K Thomas, stood beside him with Magi’s twin sister, Maria Mary Thomas.

The unusual celebration became even more special when twin priests led the ceremony and twin altar boys assisted them.

For the two families, it was more than a wedding. It was the fulfilment of a dream they had cherished for years.

The grooms, Akhil and Nikhil, are the twin sons of Kunjumon Thomas and Jomol of Vettuparambil, Changanassery.