TTE 'pushed to death' by passenger on moving train in Kerala

KOCHI: A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was killed after allegedly being pushed by a passenger from a moving train in this central Kerala district on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident took place when the train was in Velappaya area under Thrissur Medical College police station limit on Tuesday evening, they said.

The TTE allegedly fell from the moving train after being pushed by the passenger.

The incident occurred on the Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam, the police added.