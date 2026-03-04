TTD chief's alleged inappropriate video goes viral, Jagan slams CM for compromising temple sanctity

His remarks came after an inappropriate video featuring TTD chairman BR Naidu allegedly with a woman went viral.

The TTD chairman has refuted the charges.

The opposition leader claimed that administering the TTD temples, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped by crores of devotees in India and abroad as the living deity of the Kali Yuga, required individuals with impeccable character, devotion and integrity.

"By appointing individuals facing serious allegations as chairman of the TTD, Chandrababu Naidu has undermined the sanctity and credibility of the temple administration," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Such a sacred institution must be led by people with unquestionable character, devotion and commitment, but the present leadership has reduced the position to a platform for "selfish political interests".

The former CM alleged that even before the assembly elections in 2024, a woman had written to the TDP chief Naidu accusing the current TTD chairman of cheating her and harassing women who approached him for assistance.

B R Naidu is said to be a close associate of the TDP supremo.

Reddy claimed that instead of ordering an inquiry into the allegations, the chief minister allegedly ignored the complaint and proceeded with appointing the same individual as TTD chairman.

He argued that a person with genuine devotion to Lord Venkateswara Swamy would not make such decisions and alleged that the move reflected lack of sincerity in protecting the temple's sanctity.

Responding to the allegations, the TTD Chairman criticised Reddy, questioning his moral authority to speak about Hindutva and the sanctity of Tirumala.

"A truth known to the entire world is that you have no right to speak about Hindutva or about Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Do you even have the right or moral standing to utter His name," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.