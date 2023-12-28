TSPSC Group-II exams postponed for the third time

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed Group-II exams scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024.

The TSPSC announced that the revised dates of examinations will be announced in due course.

This is the third time that the Group-II exam has been postponed since August.

The TSPSC had notified 783 Group–II posts for which 5,51,943 candidates had applied in January and February.

The exams were originally scheduled for August 29 and 30. However, the TSPSC postponed the exams following demand of the candidates, who cited that the dates were clashing with other competitive examinations.

The TSPSC later announced that the exams will be conducted on November 2 and 3. However, as the process for Telangana Assembly elections started on November 3, the TSPSC postponed the exams to January 6 and 7.

The resignation of Chairman and members of TSPSC following change of government in the state has led to the latest postponement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had said on Wednesday that the Governor has not yet accepted the resignations of the Chairman and members and once this is done, a new board will be reconstituted.

He tried to allay apprehensions of the unemployed and assured that once the new board is in place, the process to issue job notifications and conduct the exams will begin.

He said that the Congress government is committed to fill two lakh vacancies in government departments by December 9, 2024.