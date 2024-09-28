Trustees seek ban on laddu sale in MP temple after devotees flag 'different' taste, smell

SEHORE: The trust managing a famous temple dedicated to Vindhyavasni Beejasan Devi has submitted a memorandum to the collector of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh seeking a ban on the 'laddus' being sold by a self-help group on the premises.

Devotees have been complaining that the laddus are smelling and tasting different so a ban was sought, temple trust chairman Mahesh Upadhya told PTI on Saturday.

The temple is situated on a 800-foot high hillock in Salkanpur, some 70 kilometres from state capital Bhopal.

The move comes amid a raging row over the alleged use of animal fat in the laddus given as prasad at the renowned Tirupati temple in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

"We want a ban on the sale of these laddus on the temple premises," Upadhya said.

The memorandum called for a ban saying any sort of adulteration will bring a bad name to the trust and the temple.

When contacted, Sehore collector Praveen Singh said, "The memorandum was received when I visited the temple two-three days ago. A meeting was held between the trust and the self help group. It involved the employment of many women in the SHG. The issue is almost settled."

The temple is patronised by thousands of people, who climb more than 1000 steps to reach it. A grand fair is held during Navratri.