Trust in PM Modi driving people to join BJP nationwide: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that people everywhere are now looking to join the BJP as they trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that people believe that no one but the BJP and PM Modi can develop the country.

"There is no other option but only BJP to strengthen the country and take it forward for development," he said. He said that inspired by PM Modi's guarantee of development and good governance, a total of 265 opposition voters from 94 families joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at Bordowali Mandal's election office on Friday.

Dr Saha said, "Our candidates have already submitted their nomination papers given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All around now, people want to come under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Because of the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the development of the country, people's trust in the Prime Minister has increased.

So, people want to come to the Bharatiya Janata Party." He said that the country is moving forward in all directions under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The BJP is the only choice to strengthen the country," he said.

On this day, people from various parties, including the CPIM, Congress, and Trinamool, spontaneously joined the BJP. The mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and Bharatiya Janata Party nominated candidate for Ramnagar assembly constituency, Dipak Majumder, Municipal Councillor Ratna Dutta, Bordowali Mandal President Sanjay Saha, and other leaders of the party were present at this programme.