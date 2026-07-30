'Trust between govt, youth vital': Wangchuk urges Centre to honour no-FIR assurance

In a video message shared on X while travelling to Ladakh, Wangchuk said he travelled from Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train and described the journey, including crossing the Chenab rail bridge, as a "very beautiful experience".

"I am very proud of the Indian Railways," he said, adding that he and his team would spend a day in Kashmir before proceeding to Ladakh.

Referring to the recently introduced legislation aimed at strengthening the examination system, Wangchuk said he was happy that a bill on improving examinations had been brought in Parliament.