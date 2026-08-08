Trump's son-in-law Michael Boulos arrives in Kochi for private visit

Boulos, who is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, they said.

According to police sources, Boulos may visit tourist destinations in Kochi and neighbouring Alappuzha during his stay, though details of his itinerary have not been confirmed.

Some media reports said Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan held discussions with Boulos but the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) denied the reports.

They confirmed that CM Satheesan held talks with the US ambassador her.

"It was an official meeting. Any other report in this regard was wrong," a government source said.