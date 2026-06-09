Truck hits bus carrying pilgrims in Mathura; two dozen injured, seven critical

The injured pilgrims were taken to a private hospital for treatment, where several of them were discharged after first aid. However, seven of them are in critical condition and undergoing treatment, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Peetam Pal Singh said that around three dozen pilgrims from Sagar, Dhar and Indore districts of Madhya Pradesh had arrived in Mathura on Tuesday morning by train for a religious visit during the Purushottam month.