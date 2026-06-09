Truck hits bus carrying pilgrims in Mathura; two dozen injured, seven critical

MATHURA: Around two dozen pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were injured after a truck rammed into a private bus they were travelling in during a religious trip in Mathura on Tuesday, police said.
The injured pilgrims were taken to a private hospital for treatment, where several of them were discharged after first aid. However, seven of them are in critical condition and undergoing treatment, officials said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Peetam Pal Singh said that around three dozen pilgrims from Sagar, Dhar and Indore districts of Madhya Pradesh had arrived in Mathura on Tuesday morning by train for a religious visit during the Purushottam month.
They boarded a private bus from Mathura Junction railway station to attend a Bhagwat Katha programme at Swami Akhandanand Ashram in Vrindavan.
While the bus was taking a turn at Jaint cut on the national highway, a truck coming from the Delhi side collided with it, injuring around two dozen passengers, the officer said.
The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle taken into custody, police said, adding that legal proceedings are underway.