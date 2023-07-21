Truck catches fire on NH16 in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A truck caught fire at Yendada junction in Visakhapatnam on National Highway 16 which connects Chennai and Kolkata. The truck was loaded with iron ore and was bound to Odisha from Visakhapatnam.

The incident took place on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Arilova Police Station.

The truck driver and the cleaner got out of the vehicle and fled as the truck caught fire. Firefighters and police rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

A few weeks back, a truck full of wires caught fire when it came in contact with a high-tension railway power line near Sakreli gate near Baradwar railway station in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

The incident led to a huge traffic jam for hours. The overloaded truck came in contact with the OHE (Over Head equipment) wire of the railway, due to which the truck caught fire.

Due to the accident, the railway track (Mumbai Howrah train route) and the National Highway 49 remained jammed for hours. It was cleared only after the fire was doused and the truck was towed away by a JCB vehicle.

As a result of the accident, the Azad Hind Express stood at the Baradwar station for hours.

The Janshatabdi and other passenger trains stood at Champa and Shakti stations.