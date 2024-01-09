Tripura records its first Covid death after JN.1 variant's emergence

AGARTALA: Tripura recorded its first Covid death after the emergence of the new variant, JN.1, said officials. India reported 475 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases witnessed a slight dip, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, National Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday morning.

The country also reported six deaths related to COVID-19--three from Karnataka, two from Chhattisgarh, and one from Assam, the data posted at 8 am today showed.

The active cases have come down to 3,919, a dip of 83 since Monday morning. The number of recoveries stands at 4,44,81,893, an increase of 552 since yesterday.

The total number of cases stands at 4,50,19,267, an increase of 475 since Monday, while the total number of deaths is 5,33,402. A total of 32,107 tests were conducted on January 8, as reported by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The country also reported a total of 819 cases of COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant from 12 states till January 8, sources said While 250 cases of the JN.1 subvariant have been reported from Maharashtra, 199 have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 49 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 26 from Telangana, 21 from Delhi, three from Odisha and one from Haryana.