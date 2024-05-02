Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu participates in blood donation camp in Agartala

AGARTALA: In a display of solidarity and commitment to humanitarian causes, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu participated in a blood donation camp organized at the prestigious Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University in Agartala on Thursday.

The event, held at the university campus, witnessed a significant turnout of volunteers who wanted to contribute to the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation.

"As we gather here today, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude to witness the spirit of generosity and compassion that permeates this gathering. The voluntary blood donation camp organized by the NSS unit of MBB University, in collaboration with the Ribbon Club, is not just an event; it is a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring values of empathy and solidarity," Governor Nallu said at the camp.

Governor Nallu's presence added a touch of prestige and encouragement to the initiative, further motivating participants to actively engage in the philanthropic endeavour.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the organizers and participants, Governor Nallu emphasized the critical importance of voluntary blood donation in sustaining healthcare services and meeting the needs of patients requiring blood transfusions.

He lauded the selfless spirit demonstrated by individuals who generously donated blood, underscoring their invaluable role in alleviating the suffering of those in need.

The blood donation camp at MBB University, Agartala, served as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role played by institutions and individuals in promoting public health and well-being. It exemplified the spirit of solidarity and empathy that defines Tripura's ethos, reinforcing the belief in the inherent goodness and generosity of its people.

As the event concluded on a high note, with numerous units of blood collected to bolster the local blood bank, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu extended his gratitude to all participants, organizers, and volunteers for their unwavering support and dedication. He expressed hope for continued collaboration in advancing such noble initiatives and reiterated his commitment to fostering a healthier and more compassionate society for all.