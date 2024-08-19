Tripura BJP worker, injured in attack during counting in panchayat elections, dies

AGARTALA: A BJP worker, who was injured in an attack during the counting of votes in the panchayat election in Tripura's Sepahijala district on August 12, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Asish Paul was among 12 BJP workers attacked by some miscreants at Kathalia.

"As he was severely injured, he was taken to GBP hospital (Agartala). On Sunday, he died while undergoing treatment", Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law & Order, Ananta Das said.

When his body was taken to his native village, locals held a demonstration and blocked a road at Sonamura.

They lifted the blockade after the police assured them that the accused persons would be arrested soon, another officer said.

Former union minister and BJP's state core committee member Pratima Bhoumik vowed to ensure justice for the victim's family.

"Around 30 CPI(M) goons attacked the BJP workers during the counting of votes in the panchayat elections. I will not rest until all the criminals involved in the murder of Asish Paul are punished through legal proceedings," she said.

Bhoumik, who hails from the Sonamura sub-division, said she would ensure that the CPI(M), which had "indulged in terror tactics during its 25-year rule", would not get a seat in the panchayat in the subdivision.

Earlier, Badal Shil, a CPI(M) candidate for South Tripura Zilla Parishad, was allegedly murdered by BJP-backed goons in Rajnagar area on July 13.