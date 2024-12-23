Tripura BJP selects 90 pc new faces as 'mandal' committee presidents

AGARTALA: The BJP has brought in over 90 per cent new faces as presidents of 'mandal' committees in Tripura, replacing old-timers, a party leader said on Monday.

The change in the assembly-level organisational set-up was introduced after the party's tally in the 2023 state elections had decreased to 32 from 36 seats.

Party's returning officer (RO) for the selection of 'mandal' presidents, Samarendra Chandra Deb on Monday declared the names of 60 'mandal' presidents.

"During the selection of the 'mandal' presidents for 60 assembly segments, we ensured representation of all sections of people because the party believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash'. Women constitute three per cent of the newly selected 'mandal' presidents, 23 per cent belong to ST, 18 per cent to SC and 36 per cent to the general category," he told reporters.

Deb said almost all such committees got new heads as the party had put a restriction on the upper age limit at 45 for the post of 'mandal' presidents.

BJP activists, who are below 45 years of age, are now eligible for 'mandal' presidents in Tripura as the party's central leadership instructed the state unit to bring new faces to strengthen the organisation in assembly segments. Those who had already completed two terms as 'mandal' presidents did not get another chance to lead the party at local levels, he said. "Around 90 per cent of the 60 'mandal' presidents are new faces. The party has followed a proper guideline to bring new faces to the forefront," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday congratulated the new 'mandal' presidents for all the 60 assembly constituencies.

"Congratulations to newly appointed 'mandal' presidents. I firmly believe that under your able leadership, the party will be strengthened more," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

BJP's Tripura unit general secretary Amit Rakshit said the move to appoint new faces as 'mandal' presidents was introduced following instruction from Delhi to give a fair chance to young leaders to serve the party.

According to him, over 11 lakh people have already enrolled their names online as BJP's primary and active members during a drive that commenced in October.

Apart from online membership, the BJP has received over 2 lakh applications offline, seeking enrollment as primary members of the party.