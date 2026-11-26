MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attacks 18 years ago.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other officials were present.
Varma and Fadnavis also met the family members of the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 attacks.
“Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.
The November 26, 2008, attacks, carried out by 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who sailed into Mumbai from Pakistan, left 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured, making them one of the deadliest terror strikes in an Indian city.
The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India’s counter-terrorism measures.