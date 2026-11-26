Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other officials were present.

Varma and Fadnavis also met the family members of the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 attacks.

“Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.