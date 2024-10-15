Tribute paid to APJ Abdul Kalam by family and government officials on 93rd birthday

NEW DELHI: Tributes were paid to People's President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 93rd birthday here by his family, government officials, political parties and a large group of people in Rameswaram on Tuesday. The family members and Rameswaram Jamatars and Ulemas performed a ritual prayer known as the recitation of the Dua at the famous Kalam memorial.

People from various departments also participated in the program and offered prayers. District Collector (DC) Simranjeet Singh Kahlon laid a wreath at Kalam's memorial and paid tributes to him. Following this, government officials, political parties and the public paid their respects by sprinkling flowers.

Kalam's nephew Jainulauddin and niece Nazima Maraikayar welcomed everyone. Special guests at the gathering were presented mementos by Kalam's nephews Seksalim and Sekhdawood.

DC Simranjeet Sing Kahlon also inaugurated a marathon organised to mark the occassion at the Kalam Memorial Complex. Prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the winners of the marathon. Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to the former President saying that his vision will help in achieving a developed India.

"Respectful tributes to renowned scientist and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. His vision and thoughts will be of great help to the country in achieving the resolution of a developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the former President.

"On the birth anniversary of Former President of India and pioneer of the nation's missile program, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, we solemnly remember his remarkable contributions. His tremendous efforts in advancing India's scientific and technological strength continue to inspire million," he posted on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam and said that his work in building a modern and strong India was inspiring. "Tributes to the great scientist, former President and Bharat Ratna decorated "Missile Man" Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary.

Your contribution to the field of space and defence technology is incomparable. Your work in building a modern and strong India will always inspire us," wrote CM Dhami on social media platform.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front, under the leadership of National President Jamal Siddiqui, will pay tribute to Dr Kalam, marking his birth anniversary, with a nationwide campaign.

The campaign, themed "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams," will involve district-level programs across the country, aimed at honouring the legacy of the renowned scientist and visionary leader. The centrepiece of the tribute will be a seminar on the topic "India of Dr. Kalam's Dreams," organised at various district headquarters.