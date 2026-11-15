Tribals suffered most due to Naxal violence, even denied right to vote: PM Modi

Virtually addressing a 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra marking the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Modi said the previous governments remained silent when Maoists forcibly took away children and abducted young tribal women.

“Naxals denied the tribal communities voting rights but the previous governments remained mute spectators," Modi said.

However, the situation has since changed with the elimination of Maoist violence, and tribal mothers and sisters are now blessing the government as they feel secure, Modi said.

Children whose childhood was affected by violence are now getting opportunities for education and employment, he added.

Modi also said that nearly 50 crore people have come out of extreme poverty over the past 12-13 years, terming it one of India's biggest achievements since Independence.

Citing a World Bank report, he described the achievement as a result of collective efforts of society and citizens, with government welfare schemes also playing an important role.

The prime minister said the Centre has allocated more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the PM-JANMAN scheme and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to accelerate development in the tribal areas that remained deprived of basic facilities.