Tribals should live their life in full: Droupadi Murmu

KEONJHAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said tribals should live their life in full with the support from government and society.

Murmu said this while interacting with Juang tribe, a PVTG (particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) at Gonasika in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

''There is a proverb in Odia that 'Dhoke Pi, Dande Ji' (drink a drop and live for a while). But, we the tribals will no more drink a drop, we should live life in full and not for a while'', she told the gathering of tribal men and women here.

On the second day of her four-day visit to the state, Murmu reached Keonjhar district and had an interaction session with the Juang tribe men and women where she stressed on education, training, employment and health of tribals. She said tribals could be self-reliant if they become economically independent.

Asking the gathering to ensure that tribal children should not leave their studies in the midway, the President said it is the responsibility of the government to identify the dropout tribal children and impart vocational training to them.

''After their training, financial assistance should be provided to the tribals so that they can earn their livelihood with dignity'', Murmu said asking the district collectors to handhold the unemployed tribal youths.

She urged the tribal gathering to be aware of different government schemes and take benefit from them. She said the tribal people are now entitled to get free of cost rice till 2029 and one should not be worried about the food for the next five years. Both tribal men and women should stress on education, training and employment.

Murmu informed the gathering that the central government has prepared a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the development of 75 PVTGs in three years.

''The government is also prepared to give more assistance if required,'' she said, adding that this scheme will look after their issues like food, drinking water, houses, roads, schools and health. She also called upon the tribal youths to become assets for their families and not liability for others.

The president during the interaction wanted to know how many Juangs are educated, how many get the PDS rice and other benefits. She was, however, informed that only five Juang families were given housing units under the government scheme while the remaining members of the community were unaware of the scheme. She said all the PVTG families should have ration card, aadhaar card, houses and other facilities.

She also wanted to know as to how many of Juang tribes were in politics and occupying posts in the three-tier panchayati raj system.

President Droupadi Murmu earlier arrived at Raisuan airstrip in Keonjhar in a special aircraft.

After interaction with PVTGs, Murmu will visit the Gupta Ganga temple and the Brahmaswara temple. The President will inaugurate a seminar in Keonjhar and address the students of Dharanidhar University.

Later in the evening, she will be inaugurating the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.