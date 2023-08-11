Tribals are fighting battle for their existence: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the concluding program of Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav, 2023 in Ranchi on Thursday and said that the tribals are fighting a battle for their existence. Speaking on the occassion, the chief minister said that the search for tribal identity is still on, adding that the state was also carved out for the identity of the tribals.

"The tribals are fighting a battle for their existence. During the days of unified Bihar or even after the creation of Jharkhand such type of function was never celebrated, but after my government came into power, we are doing the celebrations again," he said. CM Soren said that the tribals are eager to carve out their identity. Tribal population of 13 crore will not be lost as long as he is in the state. Talking about the Sarna Code, the chief minister said that the demand of Sarna Code is related with the identity of the tribals. The tribals should get some identity due to which among the community there is a demand that when in history the place of tribals which was fixed is being extinct.

"There are many communities in the country who are less in population as compared to the tribals but they have their own identity. Jharkhand is the first state in the country where a proposal has been passed from the assembly on the issue of tribal identity and sent to the centre. The issue was pending before the centre and tribals have the habit of dragging long struggle," he added.

CM Soren said that the tribals are sometimes seen as Vanvasi. There are departments for their welfare at the central and the state level but they do not consider them as tribals which is very contradictory.

"The manner in which the political movement is taken up and my inspiration my grandfather it is a long journey. A woman had spoken in Santhali when the event was inaugurated Yesterday and the exact meaning of that speech is that our forefathers like Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sobran Soren and his son Shibu Soren and now Hemant Soren the batton of struggle has been passed from one generation to another. I can proudly say that I am a tribal Chief Minister. It is a big challenge to reach this post," he said.

Speaking on the Adivasi Mahotsav, the chief minister said that this state is different from other states. Jharkhand has 42 percent mineral reserve in the country from coal to uranium and many organisations have been working around these mineral wealth. He said that the function is aimed at connecting the people. Many new decisions were taken in the state including implementation of Universal Pension Scheme.