Tribal society lives with self-respect and patience: President Droupadi Murmu

BETUL: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the tribal society lives with self-respect and patience and does not speak about its problems.
The President was speaking at a programme, titled “Empowerment of tribal society by spiritual awakening”, organised by the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.
“The tribal society lives with self-respect and patience, and does not tell anyone about its problems. They never ask for anything and live with nature and with the hope that they will get things with time. They prefer to live in peace,” she said.
Madhya Pradesh Governor, Mangubhai Patel and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey were present on the occasion.
The President said that the tribal society comes forward in every aspect of life. According to the Indian philosophy of life, real empowerment happens when society is empowered in other things along with economic development, she said.
In today’s fast-paced world, driven by a culture of consumption, spiritual awareness in every segment of society becomes crucial, she said.
This forms the basis for developing long-term, sustainable behaviour patterns and a lifestyle sensitive to natural resources, she said, adding that in the current tense and war-torn world, the need for this is greater than at any time in the past.
President Murmu is on a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which she will participate in various programmes, offer prayers in Omkareshwar and visit Kuno National Park, home to several cheetahs, officials have said.