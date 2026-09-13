Tribal children's deaths in Balaghat: CJP's Dipke mocks Yadav govt with 'resignation letter'

The letter, addressed to MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and dated August 13, has Dipke stating that he was resigning as "my conscience does not allow me to continue occupying this chair after the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat".

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the "opportunity to serve the people of MP", an opportunity he said he had "clearly failed" to make the most of.

The satirical letter took aim at the government's handling of the Balaghat deaths, particularly the compensation announced for the victims' families.

Dipke also questioned if compensation of "Rs 24 lakh" was adequate had these been the children of ministers or MLAs.

As per Balaghat additional collector DP Burman, kin of 24 deceased kids have been given Rs 4 lakh each, while the process is on to give aid to the others.

In the letter, Dipke said the deaths of innocent children "demand accountability at the highest level".