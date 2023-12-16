Trial of indigenous UAV of flying wing success

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Friday said a successful flight trial of an indigenous high-speed flying-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was carried out in Karnataka’s Chitradurga that propelled India into an elite club of nations to have the technology to produce such a platform.

The autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator has been developed by the DRDO. “The DRDO has successfully carried out flight trial of autonomous flying wing tech demonstrator, an indigenous high-speed flying-wing UAV,” the ministry said.