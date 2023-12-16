Begin typing your search...
Trial of indigenous UAV of flying wing success
The autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator has been developed by the DRDO. “The DRDO has successfully carried out flight trial of autonomous flying wing tech demonstrator
NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Friday said a successful flight trial of an indigenous high-speed flying-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was carried out in Karnataka’s Chitradurga that propelled India into an elite club of nations to have the technology to produce such a platform.
