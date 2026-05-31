Trial by fire: Sonarpur attack seen as crucial moment for Abhishek Banerjee's political career

KOLKATA: The attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee might become a defining moment in his political journey, determining whether he is seen merely as an heir to a political legacy or emerges as a mass leader in his own right, according to political observers.
For nearly the entirety of his political career, Abhishek Banerjee has operated from a position of power, with his aunt, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, being the West Bengal chief minister until recently.
As the party's perceived second-in-command, he has enjoyed authority within its machinery and influence over organisational affairs.
What he has not experienced previously is sustained public hostility of the kind that opposition leaders confront.
That changed on a Saturday afternoon in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, when people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the Diamond Harbour MP, who escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and helped by aides.
This was an unfamiliar turf for him.
Unlike Mamata Banerjee, whose political identity was forged in the crucible of opposition politics, Abhishek Banerjee has largely functioned within the protective cocoon of a ruling party, say analysts.
Whether during her Congress days or later as the face of the anti-Left movement, she built her image by absorbing political blows and converting them into public sympathy. Her authority was earned through years of struggle on the streets.
Abhishek Banerjee's political journey has been markedly different. The only sign of a changing reality perhaps emerged during the Kudmi agitation in Jhargram district in May 2023, when protesters stopped his convoy and forced him to confront an anger that could not be managed through organisational muscle or administrative authority.
The fact that the leader chose to ignore that angst had played a key role in determining the fate of the TMC in the Kudmi-dominated district in the 2026 assembly polls, as it was whitewashed in all four seats of the district.
Sonarpur represents a more dramatic extension of that trend, as it was for the first time that Abhishek Banerjee encountered the unpredictability that comes with being perceived not as a member of the establishment but as a politician facing public resentment and political hostility.
Political observers say this experience could prove transformative.
"For Abhishek Banerjee, this is the first taste of reality and adversity that Mamata Banerjee has grown up with since 1980," said Jawhar Sircar, former civil servant and an ex-TMC MP.
"He has been riding a high horse, on which he was seated by his aunt. Although he has crisscrossed the state among the masses, it was a managed and highly protected adventure." The former Rajya Sabha member said, "Now, Abhishek Banerjee has seen the wrath of the people, spontaneous or preplanned, and has been roughed up by plebeians for the first time. It is his baptism in fire, however small it may be. Let us see how he takes it forward." One of the criticisms frequently directed at Abhishek has been that his authority derives primarily from inheritance rather than struggle. Incidents such as Sonarpur offer him an opportunity to challenge that perception.
"If he can project resilience, continue engaging with hostile constituencies and demonstrate a willingness to absorb political risks, he could begin acquiring the one quality that cannot be inherited: mass legitimacy," said Maidul Islam, a political science professor.
Whether that happens depends on what follows, he added.
The danger for Abhishek Banerjee, he maintained, is that the incident remains a one-off episode rather than the beginning of a larger political transformation.
"The distinction between a leader who is attacked and a leader who emerges stronger after an attack lies in how effectively he shapes the narrative afterwards," Islam said.
The stakes are particularly high because the TMC appears to be entering a period of uncertainty following its assembly poll debacle that has exposed fault lines within the party, which had long been papered over.
In such circumstances, political parties often search for a rallying point.
"The Sonarpur incident could provide exactly that. External attacks have historically served as powerful instruments of internal consolidation. A party under pressure tends to close ranks around leaders perceived to be under siege," said Biswajit Bhattacharya, a senior journalist.
For the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee's Sonarpur experience may offer an opportunity to create a new emotional and political narrative at a time when organisational morale is under strain, Bhattacharya maintained.
Analysts feel that if the party successfully projects the attack as evidence of a broader campaign against its leadership, it could temporarily suppress internal rivalries and unite disparate factions behind a common cause.
Yet consolidation is not guaranteed.
"The deeper challenge confronting the TMC is not merely organisational but ideological and emotional. Parties that lose power often struggle because cadres begin questioning not just leadership but also political direction.
"A single incident, however dramatic, cannot by itself reverse that process. Abhishek's task will be to convert sympathy into momentum and momentum into organisational revival," Bhattacharya said.
Some feel that the Sonarpur attack could be the push Abhishek Banerjee needed to introspect on the corporate-style political activism he relied on so heavily.
"He is facing mass protest, which is quite unlike the I-PAC-manoeuvred corporate style of politics he built up. He now realises how nasty the same police who grovelled before him for the past 15 years can be," said Sircar.
According to Bhattacharya, Abhishek Banerjee could "become a test case for the future of politics in Bengal, determining whether the real fight would take place in the digital space or on the ground".
For years, Abhishek Banerjee has been viewed as Mamata Banerjee's successor. The question after Sonarpur is whether he can become something more consequential: a leader who earns authority through political struggle rather than inheritance.