Tremor of 3.3 magnitude recorded in Gujarat's Kutch; no report of damage

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.3 magnitude with its epicentre in Gujarat's Kutch district was recorded late Monday afternoon, an Indian Seismological Research official said.



The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km east north east (ENE) from Dudhai in Kutch district, the ISR said in its update.

"It was recorded at around 4:10 pm and was located at a depth of 30 kilometres. This is the third earthquake of over 3 magnitude recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month," as per the ISR update.

Officials said there are no reports as yet of injuries to anyone or loss of property.

As per information provided by Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the earthquake risk is very high in the state, with nine major ones taking place in the last 200 years.

The earthquake on January 26, 2001 in Kutch, measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in the country in the last two centuries, the GSDMA said.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre near Bhachau, left 13,800 persons dead and and 1.67 lakh injured, as per the GSDMA.