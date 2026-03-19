Transgender persons bill 'draconian', expect no better from govt: Derek O'Brien

"The Transgender Persons Bill, 2026, was sneakily introduced in Parliament, draconian. Expect no better from a government which has a dubious record of mocking Parliament... 20 years ago, 6 out of 10 bills would be sent to committees for scrutiny. Now, only 2 out of 10 bills scrutinised," O'Brien's post read.

The bill, seeking to provide a precise definition of the term "transgender" and provide graded punishments that reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted upon such persons, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.