Transgender ID cards will remain valid till pleas against new law decided: Centre tells SC

A Transgender Identity (TGI) card provides official recognition of a person’s self-identified gender and can be used to support changes to their name and gender across official records. The government’s transgender portal specifically states that it enables changes to name and gender in official documents.

“I have taken instructions. The TGI ID cards issued earlier will continue to operate subject to the outcome (on the petitions),” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana during the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the 2026 amendment.

The amendment has been challenged, among other grounds, for taking away the right to self-identification of gender that was recognised under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

There were around 15 petitions challenging the validity of the amended law.

The Solicitor General also said that the Centre will file its response to the petitions.

The bench recorded the submissions of the top law officer and fixed the pleas for final hearing after three weeks.

On Monday, senior advocate Jayna Kothari, appearing for one of the petitioners, urged the bench to direct restoration of transgender identity cards that had already been cancelled.

The bench, however, said it could not issue a general direction on the issue and asked the petitioners to file applications bringing individual cases before it.

Kothari also sought protection for persons who had already applied for transgender identity cards and were awaiting their issuance.

The bench said it would await the Centre's reply affidavit before considering the issue.

Senior advocate Rajiv Shakdhar, appearing for another petitioner, supported the submission, saying that the balance of convenience was in favour of the petitioners and that benefits already available to transgender persons should not be disturbed.

Justice Bagchi said that the court would have to examine such issues on the basis of facts and circumstances of individual cases.

Senior advocate Arundhati Katju submitted that the 2019 law was founded on the principle of self-identification of gender. She said that benefits flowing from the parent legislation should not be discontinued merely because of the 2026 amendment.